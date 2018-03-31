German minister confident of 'sensible' US trade compromise - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German minister confident of 'sensible' US trade compromise

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's economy minister says he is confident that Europe and the United States can reach a "sensible compromise" by summer to resolve tensions over trade.

President Donald Trump's administration has granted the European Union an exemption from punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but only until May 1. Several European leaders have criticized the little time that leaves for talks.

German weekly Der Spiegel on Saturday quoted Economy Minister Peter Altmaier as saying that the EU and U.S. want to act together to counter the overcapacity in the global steel market that originated in China.

Altmaier says they are seeking a common position on how to combat dumping prices and the theft of intellectual property.

He said: "We want to find solutions that are compatible with international trade rules."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

