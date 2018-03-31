News site: Iran will shut down Telegram for security reasons - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

News site: Iran will shut down Telegram for security reasons

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - An Iranian news site is reporting the country will block the Telegram messenger service for reasons of national security.

The Saturday report by Mashreghnews.ir quotes the head of the parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, Alaeddin Boroujerdi. He says the decision was made "at the highest level" and the app would be replaced by a similar local system.

Boroujerdi said the decision was a response to what he called Telegram's destructive role in anti-government protests that began in late December in which at least 25 people were killed and nearly 5,000 reportedly arrested.

The app, with some 40 million users in Iran, was temporarily shut down during the protests in early January. However, some 10 percent of users reached it through proxies and VPN services.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mormon conference ushers in leaders as church faces scrutiny

    Mormon conference ushers in leaders as church faces scrutiny

    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-03-31 05:12:15 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:03 AM EDT2018-03-31 11:03:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). About 1,000 Mormons and former Mormons march to the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 30, 2018, to deliver petitions demanding an end to one-on-one interviews between Mormon youth and lay leaders and the s...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). About 1,000 Mormons and former Mormons march to the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 30, 2018, to deliver petitions demanding an end to one-on-one interviews between Mormon youth and lay leaders and the s...
    A Mormon church conference that kicks off Saturday in Utah will usher in a new era of leadership as the religion's new president presides over the proceedings for the first time and the faith chooses two new men to...More >>
    A Mormon church conference that kicks off Saturday in Utah will usher in a new era of leadership as the religion's new president presides over the proceedings for the first time and the faith chooses two new men to fill openings on a top governing body.More >>

  • Autopsy disputing police account of shooting prompts anger

    Autopsy disputing police account of shooting prompts anger

    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 06:02:33 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 6:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 10:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Pathologist, Dr. Bennet Omalu, gestures to a diagram showing where police shooting victim Stephon Clark was struck by bullets, during a news conference, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Omalu, who was hired by ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Pathologist, Dr. Bennet Omalu, gestures to a diagram showing where police shooting victim Stephon Clark was struck by bullets, during a news conference, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Omalu, who was hired by ...
    Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren't abating in California's capital city on the heels of an autopsy release that showed Stephon Clark was shot in...More >>
    Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren't abating in California's capital city on the heels of an autopsy release that showed Stephon Clark was shot in the back.More >>

  • Actress Stacey Dash withdraws from California House race

    Actress Stacey Dash withdraws from California House race

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:52:11 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-31 10:32:57 GMT
    Dash cited "the bitterness in politics" as a reason for withdrawing. (Source: AP Photo/Peter Kramer)Dash cited "the bitterness in politics" as a reason for withdrawing. (Source: AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

    Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has ended her campaign for a Southern California congressional seat.

    More >>

    Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has ended her campaign for a Southern California congressional seat.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly