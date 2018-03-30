LSU loses to Mississippi State 4-1

Another cold night for the LSU bats resulting in a 4-1 defeat to Mississippi State. The series is now even heading into Saturday’s rubber match at 2 p.m.

Bulldogs pitcher Ethan Small stifled Tiger hitters over eight innings, allowing only one run on four hits with nine strikeouts. The Tigers never had a runner in scoring position.

Caleb Gilbert was solid on the mound for LSU, going five and a third with six strikeouts, giving up two earned runs. The bullpen kept the game close, but LSU could not find timely hitting in the late innings.

The Tigers’ biggest issue tonight came behind the plate, with two Mississippi State runs coming off passed balls. Head coach Paul Mainieri tipped his cap to Small’s big performance, while also lamenting Hunter Feduccia’s poor night behind the plate.

The Tigers can clinch the series with a win tomorrow. Freshman Ma’Khail Hilliard will be on the mound for LSU.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.