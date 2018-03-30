Chief Dabadie's internal memos on Sterling shooting released

Baton Rouge police Friday released paperwork showing how former Chief Carl Dabadie responded to the two officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.

In the document, Dabadie outlines what both officers said following the shooting.

Dabadie wrote that Officer Blane Salamoni reported he fired shots after believing “that he was attempting to use his right hand to reach into his pocket where you believed he held a gun”.

The full documents are below.

