California governor pardons 5 men facing deportation

California governor pardons 5 men facing deportation

By PAUL ELIAS
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown has pardoned five ex-convicts facing deportation, including two who fled the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia four decades ago.

The men were among 56 receiving pardons Friday. Brown commuted the sentences of 14 others.

Sokha Chhan and Phann Pheach both face deportation to Cambodia. Pheach was born in Thailand.

Chhan was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence. Pheach was convicted of possessing drugs. His wife says he is in federal custody.

Also pardoned was Daniel Maher, convicted of kidnapping and robbery and facing deportation to China.

Two men whose home countries were not immediately known were also pardoned.

Pardons do not prevent deportations.

__

This story corrects that Pheach was born in Thailand, not Cambodia. It corrects the spelling of one man's last name, Chhan, not Chann.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

