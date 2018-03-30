Actress Stacey Dash withdraws from California House race

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actress turned conservative commentator Stacey Dash ended her campaign for a Southern California congressional seat on Friday, about a month after it began.
The "Clueless" star said in a statement on her website that she believed the bitterness in politics and the rigors of campaigning and holding office would be detrimental to her family.
Dash, a Republican, faced long odds in the heavily Democratic 44th District, which includes part of Los Angeles, the city of Compton and other communities running south of downtown L.A.
Republicans account for only about 10 percent of the voters in the district, which Hillary Clinton carried in the 2016 presidential election with 83 percent of the vote.
There was no Republican on the ballot in the district's November 2016 House contest, which Democrat Nanette Barragan won.
In her statement, Dash lamented a political system that "offers people on the lower end of the economic spectrum little more than symbolic gestures."
Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film "Clueless." She worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.
