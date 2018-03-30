The Latest: 1 officer fired, 1 suspended in Louisiana death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: 1 officer fired, 1 suspended in Louisiana death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Latest on fatal shooting of a black man by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

A Louisiana police chief has fired the white officer who fatally shot a black man during a struggle outside a convenience store nearly two years ago, a killing that set off widespread protests.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced officer Blane Salamoni's firing Friday, less than a week after Louisiana's attorney general ruled out criminal charges in Alton Sterling's July 2016 shooting death.

Paul also suspended officer Howie Lake II, the other officer involved in the deadly confrontation, for three days. Lake helped wrestle Sterling to the ground but didn't fire his weapon that night.

Both officers had remained on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday that his office isn't charging either officer. The U.S. Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges last year.

5:10 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

A Louisiana police chief plans to announce whether he is disciplining two white officers for the fatal shooting of a black man whose death set off widespread protests.

At a press conference scheduled for Friday evening, Baton Rouge police Chief Murphy Paul also is expected to release body camera footage and other videos of the officers' deadly encounter with Alton Sterling outside a convenience store in July 2016.

Officer Blane Salamoni shot Sterling six times during a struggle. Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Sterling to the ground but didn't fire his weapon.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday that his office isn't charging either officer. The Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges last year.

Both officers have remained on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

