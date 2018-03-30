GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Officer Salamoni's body camera footage of Sterling shooting

The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.More >>
Police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge motel. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Darrel Berryman, 28.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling will hold a press conference Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. This comes after Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced his decision in the internal affairs investigation.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Many officials have started responding to the decision, releasing statements on Chief Paul's decision.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
Seventy-two people were rounded up during Slick John, a 4-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport. Here are the names and some of the photographs of those arrested.More >>
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Many officials have started responding to the decision, releasing statements on Chief Paul's decision.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
