New Bungee Workout lets fitness class take flight

The latest fitness craze in Baton Rouge has people propelling and literally bouncing off the walls. The Bungee Workout at TWRL Fitness lets men and women work up a sweat by dancing, leaping and even flying off the ground, all while attached to a bungee cord.

WHAT TO WEAR

Comfortable shirt

Workout shorts or pants

Tennis shoes required

“You’re strapped into a personal harness, then you get your own personal bungee cord,” said Babs Spano, instructor and founder of TWRL.

Spano calls it a full body workout. “It’s a high-intensity cardio workout but low impact so you can do all the push-ups and burpee style exercises but it’s a little less stressful on your knees.” She says the gravity defying class helps strengthen your abs, gain a stronger core, and improve your posture and balance.

Spano says the bungee cords create resistance to make you work and sweat a little harder. “You really just have to understand that you’re working against the cord, but the cord is also working for you. It’s almost like a love hate relationship,” said Spano.

TWRL Fitness is the first and only bungee certified studio in Louisiana. The studio currently has 7 bungees tied tightly around a metal beam that’s welded across the ceiling for safety. There is a weight limit and size requirement you must meet to be able to participate in the class.

HARNESS SIZE RESTRICTIONS

WAIST: 46”

LEG LOOP: 26.3”

WEIGHT: 250 lbs

A typical class starts with a warm-up of stretching and cardio. When it’s time to step into the harness, a certified instructor checks each student’s cord straps and buckles before getting the class familiar with the basic steps.

The 75-minute class combines dance and fitness training, as well as some Cirque de Soleil style acrobatic performance for the more advanced classes. The instructor coaches the class through original choreography that could have you bouncing into a burpee or lunging and leaping into the air.

The bungee allows you to do movements that you normally might not be able to do on your own, like one-handed push-ups, chin ups, or jumping higher than you imagined you could. “Not high enough to reach the ceiling, but your feet will definitely leave the floor,” said Spano.

All moves are rhythmically arranged to the 8-count beat of high energy music for easy memorization, similar to a cheer or dance routine. If the class is catching onto the choreography, the instructor might speed it up with a faster paced pop song.

“I feel like this is the best workout I’ve ever done. You really don’t feel like you’re working out the whole time. You feel like a kid,” said Jimiqua Edwards, who has attended two Bungee Workout classes. “The hardest part is the footwork. You want to make sure you’re doing everything right.”

For men who aren’t interested in a choreographed workout, there’s a Bungee Fit class that includes more interval training and drills.

TWRL offers packages and memberships. You must register and pay online for the class you’re signing up for. Each Bungee Workout session has room for 6 participants, so the class registration fills up fast.

BUNGEE WORKOUT CLASS

1 hr. 15 minutes

$20 per session

New client special: 3 classes for $30

The Bungee Workout originated in Thailand and was developed based on performance groups that incorporated bungee cords. Doctors, martial artists, and professional dancers worked together to come up with all the movements to develop the workout. TWRL is a founding studio as one of the first 30 studios in the world to offer the trademarked Bungee Workout class.

TWRL Fitness offers a variety of unique classes besides the Bungee Workout, including pole and aerial fitness. Private classes are available for bachelorette or girl’s night out parties.

TWRL

3185 BALIS Drive, Suite 109 (near the Perkins and College intersection)

Baton Rouge

For more information about TWRL, call 225-954- 9628.

