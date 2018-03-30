Tigers, Bulldogs set for game two at The Box

LSU and Mississippi State meet Friday night in Alex Box Stadium for game two of the SEC series.

The Tigers (17-10, 4-3) won game one, 10-1, behind starter Zack Hess.

Hess pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 Bulldogs (16-11, 3-4) and improving to 4-3 on the year.

Game 2 Pitching Matchup:

LSU: Caleb Gilbert (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 32.2 IP, 7 BB, 20 SO)

MSU: Ethan Small (1-2, 2.73 ERA, 33.0 IP, 10 BB, 46 SO)

Other game one results:

(15) Texas A&M 5, (24) Georgia 11

Tennessee 1, South Carolina 6

(6) Arkansas 6, (4) Ole Miss 4

Miss. State 1, (21) LSU 10

