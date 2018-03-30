Tigers, Bulldogs set for game two at The Box

LSU and Mississippi State meet Friday night in Alex Box Stadium for game two of the SEC series.
The Tigers (17-10, 4-3) won game one, 10-1, behind starter Zack Hess.
Hess pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 Bulldogs (16-11, 3-4) and improving to 4-3 on the year.
RELATED STORY: Hess's 10 Ks, 7-run 7th inning lead LSU past MSU 10-1 in series opener
Game 2 Pitching Matchup:
LSU: Caleb Gilbert (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 32.2 IP, 7 BB, 20 SO)
MSU: Ethan Small (1-2, 2.73 ERA, 33.0 IP, 10 BB, 46 SO)
Other game one results:
(15) Texas A&M 5, (24) Georgia 11
Tennessee 1, South Carolina 6
(6) Arkansas 6, (4) Ole Miss 4
Miss. State 1, (21) LSU 10
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.