The Latest: New protest held over Sacramento police shooting

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers,...
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Steven Ash holds drawing of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, as he waits to enter the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, for Clark's,Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was...
(AP Photo/Steve Yeater). Police stand near a barricade as fans enter the Golden One Center before the start of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Only ticketed fans were permitted access to the arena in an effort to...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool). Rev. Al Sharpton, left, hugs Stevante Clark while speaking during the funeral services for police shooting victim Stephon Clark at Bayside Of South Sacramento Church in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, wh...
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Mourners comfort each other at the grave sight of police shooting victim, Stephon Clark after his funeral, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police offi...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police (all times local):

10 p.m.

About 200 protesters have gathered in Sacramento to condemn the police shooting of an unarmed black man.

Demonstrators gathered Friday night at City Hall, chanting the names of black men who have died in police shootings around the country.

It's the fourth day in a series of angry but peaceful protests following the March 18 shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark by Sacramento police.

Earlier in the day, a pathologist hired by attorneys for Clark's family said an autopsy found he was shot eight times - including seven times in the back.

Police have said Clark was facing officers, who thought he had a gun.

___

11:37 a.m.

A pathologist hired by attorneys for the family of an unarmed man killed by Sacramento police says an independent autopsy shows Stephon Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die.

Dr. Bennet Omalu told reporters Friday that Clark was shot in the right back side of the neck and had a cluster of wounds in the upper right side of his back.

The pathologist says any one of those wounds would have been fatal, and death would have taken three to 10 minutes.

Police have said Clark was facing and advancing toward officers who thought he had a gun when they fired, and then could not approach Clark for five minutes.

The pathologist says Clark also suffered an eighth gunshot wound to the thigh that occurred as he was falling or already on the ground.

___

11:30 a.m.

The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.

Protesters heeded the calls by Stevante Clark on Thursday not to block fans from entering the Sacramento Kings arena as they had for two previous games. They instead protested for several hours on downtown streets nearby, blocking cars during rush hour.

Stevante Clark's calls came just hours after an emotional display at the funeral for his 22-year-old brother, Stephon Clark. He was killed March 18 by police responding to a call of someone breaking car windows. The police say officers thought Stephon Clark had a gun, but he only had a cellphone.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, will on Friday release results of an independent autopsy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

