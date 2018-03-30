The Latest: Doctor: Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Doctor: Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police (all times local):

11:37 a.m.

A pathologist hired by attorneys for the family of an unarmed man killed by Sacramento police says an independent autopsy shows Stephon Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die.

Dr. Bennet Omalu told a news conference Friday that Clark was shot in the right back side of the neck and had a cluster of wounds in the upper right side of his back.

The pathologist says any one of those wounds would have been fatal, and death would have taken three to 10 minutes.

Police have said Clark was facing and advancing toward officers who thought he had a gun when they fired, and then could not approach Clark for five minutes.

The pathologist says Clark also suffered an eighth gunshot wound to the thigh that occurred as he was falling or already on the ground.

___

11:30 p.m.

The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.

Protesters heeded the calls by Stevante Clark on Thursday not to block fans from entering the Sacramento Kings arena as they had for two previous games. They instead protested for several hours on downtown streets nearby, blocking cars during rush hour.

Stevante Clark's calls came just hours after an emotional display at the funeral for his 22-year-old brother, Stephon Clark. He was killed March 18 by police responding to a call of someone breaking car windows. The police say officers thought Stephon Clark had a gun, but he only had a cellphone.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, will on Friday release results of an independent autopsy.

    •   
