Big Bass Rodeo winners announced including first all-girls team

The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
United Blood Services is calling on you to grab your ‘peeps’ and head to United Blood Services to make a donation Easter weekend.More >>
United Blood Services is calling on you to grab your ‘peeps’ and head to United Blood Services to make a donation Easter weekend.More >>
Police are investigating a crash in Baton Rouge that sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a crash in Baton Rouge that sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.More >>
Some people started Good Friday in Baton Rouge with an annual tradition - the Way of the Cross. More than a hundred people walked the 14 Station of the Cross through downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Some people started Good Friday in Baton Rouge with an annual tradition - the Way of the Cross. More than a hundred people walked the 14 Station of the Cross through downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Festival season is upon us and Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series, kicks off spring 2018 with Wayne Toups.More >>
Festival season is upon us and Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series, kicks off spring 2018 with Wayne Toups.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Brandon Goderich had to dance for all the wrong reasons. It's an unusual policy inside Professor Jonathan Lowndes' class at the Keiser University campus in Pembroke Pines, FL.More >>
Brandon Goderich had to dance for all the wrong reasons. It's an unusual policy inside Professor Jonathan Lowndes' class at the Keiser University campus in Pembroke Pines, FL.More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.More >>