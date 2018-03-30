Big Bass Rodeo winners announced including first all-girls team

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

On Saturday, March 24, City Park of New Orleans hosted the 71st annual Big Bass Rodeo, with over 500 anglers competing for the championship title. Although the wind made for some challenging casting, it didn’t stop the fish from biting. Throughout the day, many anglers brought in 3-pound bass to the scales.



Angler James Leman brought in a first place worthy largemouth bass weighing 5.46 pounds, earning him top honors for the day and the Joe Courcelle Award. The Paul Kalman award for the Junior Angler’s Bass Division went to Nicholas Foley for his 2.86-pound bass. Team Camo continued to keep their presence on the Cichlid and Bream Trim Team Challenge leaderboard with a combined weight of 5.87 pounds.



For the third year, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosted the student angler competition, Battle for the Bass. Nine different schools battled it out to earn the title and bragging rights for the upcoming year. The Cabrini Casters from Cabrini High School beat out 27 other teams with a winning two-fish combined weight of 3.58 pounds. Not only was this the Cabrini Casters first time to compete, but they were also the first all-girls team to enter the competition.



Boats on the Bayou continued to bring experienced kayak anglers to Bayou St. John but also encouraged novices as well. Courtesy of Massey’s Outfitters, interested anglers were able rent a kayak free of charge during the event. Participants could place in four different categories, and the 2018 winner of the Kaye Florane Award and largest bass went to Jon Carter with a weight of 3.89 pounds.



A complete list of winners is available below. For more information on Big Bass Rodeo, go to www.bigbassfishingrodeo.com or contact Danica Williams at dwilliams@wlf.la.gov .



Boats on the Bayou



Trashbash

1st; Jackson Lavarine; 0.19 lbs.

2nd; Ryan Schellhaas, 0.18 lbs.

3rd; Ryan Schellhaas; 0.15 lbs.



Trout

1st; Jon Carter; .68 lbs.



Bass

1st; Jon Carter; 3.89 lbs.

2nd; Frank Roth; 1.75 lbs.

3rd; Kevin Metz; 1.66 lbs.



Battle for the Bass



1st; Team Cabrini Caster - Cabrini High School - New Orleans; 3.58 lbs.

2nd; Team Brother Martin #1 - Brother Martin High School - New Orleans; 3.39 lbs.

3rd; Team Reel Men - Fontainebleau Jr. High School – Mandeville; 3.21 lbs.



Big Bass Rodeo

Cichlid & Bream Trim - Team Event

1st; Team Camo; 5.87 lbs.

2nd; Team Cichlids Rule Everything Around Me; 4.17 lbs.

3rd; Team Stop, Drop & Reel; 2.52 lbs.



Fly Fishing- Bass

1st; Jody Coyne; 0.71 lbs.

2nd; Charles Roccaforte; 0.52 lbs.

3rd; Carter Sanchez 0.47 lbs.



Champions Challenge

1st; Damien Frey; 3.15 lbs.



Junior Anglers

1st; Michael Joseph; 0.38 lbs.

2nd; David Haydel; 0.32 lbs.

3rd; Caleb O'Neal; 0.31 lbs.



Junior Angler – Bass

1st; Nicholas Foley; 2.86 lbs.

2nd; Brook Ritter; 2.45 lbs.

3rd; Layla Milloit; 2.00 lbs.



Bass – Adult

1st; James Leman; 5.46 lbs.

2nd; Justin Landry; 5.16 lbs.

3rd; Douglas Blanda; 4.17 lbs.

