“Egg-stra” Special Blood Drive underway

United Blood Services is calling on you to grab your ‘peeps’ and make a blood donation this Easter weekend.
Donors will receive several free items while supplies last, including a free box combo card from Raising Cane’s, a free lemonade card from Raising Cane’s and an Easter-themed t-shirt.
UNITED BLOOD DRIVE
All blood types are needed to prevent any blood type shortages. However, there is always an increased need for type O-negative blood. Type O-negative is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types. There is also a need for platelet donations from type A donors and platelet and plasma donations from type AB donors.
HOURS OF OPERATION
You can scheduled an appointment online or call (877) 827-4376.
Donors can also fill out the interview portion of their donation on-line, in the privacy of their home or office. Click on the “Health History Questionnaire." Make sure to print your “Fast track donation ticket” and bring it with you to your donation.
BLOOD DONOR QUALIFICATIONS
Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 years of age must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
For more information, call 877-UBS HERO (877-827-4376).
