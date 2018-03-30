BIGFISH: Wish to Fish makes students' fishing dreams come true

Despite weather conditions this past week offered a lot of great fishing.

Saturday’s City Park Big Bass Rodeo saw outstanding high school fishing teams compete in the battle of the bass. Cabrini High, the only all-girl team out of 150 high school anglers took first place.

The Bonnet Carre Spillway is closed and fishing in Lake Pontchatrain can start getting back to normal.

Down in Lafitte, Wish to Fish, a non-profit that takes kids fishing held an event in Thursday’s high winds. Six captains of the organization took 12 students from Belle Chasse Academy and showed the kids a great day of fishing

There is little doubt conditions are improving, speckled trout and other fish are shifting into their spring summer patterns and reports should just keep getting better and better.

That’s this week’s BIGFISH report. I am Captain CT Williams for WAFB 9NEWS.

