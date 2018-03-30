Car flips in crash on Choctaw Dr., 2 hospitalized - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Car flips in crash on Choctaw Dr., 2 hospitalized

Choctaw Drive at North 38th Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Choctaw Drive at North 38th Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a crash in Baton Rouge that sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the rollover crash. 

There has been no word yet on what caused it or how serious the injuries are.

