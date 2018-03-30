Worshipers participate in annual Way of the Cross

Some people started Good Friday in Baton Rouge with an annual tradition - the Way of the Cross.

More than a hundred people walked the 14 Station of the Cross through downtown Baton Rouge, symbolizing the pilgrimage to the places of Christ's suffering and death.

On this Good Friday, organizers said they hope the Way of the Cross offers people the opportunity to unite, pray, and reflect on the social injustices of today's world.

"This is really a critical part of our ministry in this community in that we want to stop once a year and remember Christ not only suffered years ago, he suffered and died on the cross, but that suffering is still taking place and it takes place, in large part, due to the decisions we make," said David Aguillard, executive director of Catholic Charities.

Good Friday is a part of Holy Week, which concludes with Easter Sunday.

