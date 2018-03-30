63 dogs seized from suspected dog fighting operation

By JEFF MARTIN
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Federal agents have seized more than 60 dogs after discovering blood-stained carpet at the site of a suspected dogfighting pit in rural Georgia.
Prosecutors say state troopers pulled over four vehicles March 17 and found a pit bull covered in blood.
Authorities say the driver admitted to having just attended a dog fight in a remote part of Dodge County, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.
Agents searched the scene and found 55 pit bull dogs staked to the ground with heavy chains and with no access to food.
They also found four "grave areas" and the buried bodies of five dogs.
The U.S. attorney's office in south Georgia says agents returned later and seized 63 living dogs.
No arrests have been announced.
