REPORT: Settlement reached in shooting death of 6-year-old boy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

REPORT: Settlement reached in shooting death of 6-year-old boy

Jeremy Mardis (Source: Family member) Jeremy Mardis (Source: Family member)
MARKSVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

The Associated Press is reporting a settlement agreement has been reached in a lawsuit involving a shooting during a traffic stop in Marksville that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy.

The report stated a federal judge dismissed the suit late Thursday "as the parties worked toward a final agreement, but can reopen the case if the settlement isn't 'consummated' within 90 days. Details about the settlement agreement were not released.

Christopher Few, the boy's father, and other family members sued the town of Marksville and the court, the marshal, Avoyelles Parish, and the two officers involved.

Few was also wounded in the 2015 shooting that followed a chase involving former deputy marshals Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr.

Stafford was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in the boy's death. Greenhouse pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. He was sentenced to a total of 7.5 years.

Click here for other background stories about the shooting

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • Inside WAFBMore>>

  • Complete Coverage

    Deadly Marksville, LA officer-involved shooting

    Deadly Marksville, LA officer-involved shooting

    Derrick Stafford, Norris Greenhouse (Source: LSP)Derrick Stafford, Norris Greenhouse (Source: LSP)

    Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. are accused of shooting and killing a six year old boy and critically wounding his father after a car chase on November 3, 2015 in Marksville, LA.

    More >>

    Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. are accused of shooting and killing a six year old boy and critically wounding his father after a car chase on November 3, 2015 in Marksville, LA.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly