REPORT: Settlement reached in shooting death of 6-year-old boy

Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. are accused of shooting and killing a six year old boy and critically wounding his father after a car chase on November 3, 2015 in Marksville, LA.More >>
Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. are accused of shooting and killing a six year old boy and critically wounding his father after a car chase on November 3, 2015 in Marksville, LA.More >>
Police are investigating a crash in Baton Rouge that sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a crash in Baton Rouge that sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.More >>
Some people started Good Friday in Baton Rouge with an annual tradition - the Way of the Cross. More than a hundred people walked the 14 Station of the Cross through downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Some people started Good Friday in Baton Rouge with an annual tradition - the Way of the Cross. More than a hundred people walked the 14 Station of the Cross through downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Festival season is upon us and Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series, kicks off spring 2018 with Wayne Toups.More >>
Festival season is upon us and Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series, kicks off spring 2018 with Wayne Toups.More >>
Baton Rouge General (BRG) now has a full-service retail store specializing in cancer-related items. Patients and their loved ones can find helpful products providing comfort and pain-relief at The Healing Boutique.More >>
Baton Rouge General (BRG) now has a full-service retail store specializing in cancer-related items. Patients and their loved ones can find helpful products providing comfort and pain-relief at The Healing Boutique.More >>
The Associated Press is reporting a settlement agreement has been reached in a lawsuit involving a shooting during a traffic stop in Marksville that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy.More >>
The Associated Press is reporting a settlement agreement has been reached in a lawsuit involving a shooting during a traffic stop in Marksville that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.More >>
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>