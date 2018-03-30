REPORT: Settlement reached in shooting death of 6-year-old boy

The Associated Press is reporting a settlement agreement has been reached in a lawsuit involving a shooting during a traffic stop in Marksville that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy.

The report stated a federal judge dismissed the suit late Thursday "as the parties worked toward a final agreement, but can reopen the case if the settlement isn't 'consummated' within 90 days. Details about the settlement agreement were not released.

Christopher Few, the boy's father, and other family members sued the town of Marksville and the court, the marshal, Avoyelles Parish, and the two officers involved.

Few was also wounded in the 2015 shooting that followed a chase involving former deputy marshals Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr.

Stafford was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in the boy's death. Greenhouse pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. He was sentenced to a total of 7.5 years.

