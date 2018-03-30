Facebook exec says he didn't agree with his provocative memo

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth says he didn't agree with a provocative memo leaked to Buzzfeed in which he describes the company's mentality to grow and connect people at all costs.
Bosworth, who goes by "Boz," said on Twitter Thursday that he didn't agree with the post even when he wrote it. In the 2016 internal memo titled "The Ugly," he writes that "all the work the work we do in growth is justified," even if it costs someone their life because they are exposed to bullies or die in a terrorist attack.
Bosworth tweeted on Thursday that he meant for the memo to be provocative and that it was one of the most unpopular things he's written internally.
Facebook representatives did not immediately respond to a message for comment Friday.
