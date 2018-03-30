GRAPHIC: Man's 'beer belly' was 30 lb. cancerous tumor

Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.More >>
Researchers say the murky liquid released when the ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
It was a decision that signaled Trump chose to go with someone he knows and trusts, rather than the candidate with the longest resume, to run a massive agency facing huge bureaucratic challenges.More >>
It was a decision that signaled Trump chose to go with someone he knows and trusts, rather than the candidate with the longest resume, to run a massive agency facing huge bureaucratic challenges.More >>