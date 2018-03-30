From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a BIG difference Friday morning compared to 24 hours ago. It's "all quiet" on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and early temperatures are MUCH cooler than the same time Thursday. On this Good Friday, watch for areas of patchy fog during your morning drive.

Otherwise, enjoy a very nice day ahead, with lots of sunshine and light northerly winds. The high will be in the low/mid 70°s. Overnight, skies will be clear and the air will be quite chilly, with a low dropping to 49°.

Saturday AND Easter Sunday, you can look forward to lovely spring weather. There will be more sunshine and afternoon temperatures will be topping out in the mid/upper 70°s.

And, there's no mention of wet weather until next Tuesday. And even then, it's only scattered showers, with 30% coverage.

