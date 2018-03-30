South Korea seeking clarity on Trump comments on trade deal

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it is trying to find out what President Donald Trump meant when he made remarks linking the recently renegotiated South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement with talks on denuclearizing North Korea.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Friday that it is working through various channels to find out the President Trump's intentions following his speech in Ohio.
On Thursday Trump said he may hold up the free trade deal until after an agreement is reached with North Korea.
Two Koreas agreed to hold a summit on April 27 before a possible meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump's comments raised concern since South Korea had viewed the revamped bilateral free trade deal as a separate issue from denuclearization talks on North Korea.
