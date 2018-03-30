South Korea seeking clarity on Trump comments on trade deal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

South Korea seeking clarity on Trump comments on trade deal

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it is trying to find out what President Donald Trump meant when he made remarks linking the recently renegotiated South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement with talks on denuclearizing North Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Friday that it is working through various channels to find out the President Trump's intentions following his speech in Ohio.

On Thursday Trump said he may hold up the free trade deal until after an agreement is reached with North Korea.

Two Koreas agreed to hold a summit on April 27 before a possible meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump's comments raised concern since South Korea had viewed the revamped bilateral free trade deal as a separate issue from denuclearization talks on North Korea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kentucky lawmakers pass pension overhaul despite protests

    Kentucky lawmakers pass pension overhaul despite protests

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:06:12 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 4:34 AM EDT2018-03-30 08:34:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adam Beam). Retired teacher Lydia Coffey chants "Vote them out" as lawmakers in Kentucky debate a bill to make changes to the state's pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Frankfort, Kentucky.(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Retired teacher Lydia Coffey chants "Vote them out" as lawmakers in Kentucky debate a bill to make changes to the state's pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Frankfort, Kentucky.
    Republican lawmakers in Kentucky pass a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.More >>
    Republican lawmakers in Kentucky pass a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.More >>

  • Stephen Reinhardt, liberal circuit court judge, dies at 87

    Stephen Reinhardt, liberal circuit court judge, dies at 87

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:11:36 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 4:34 AM EDT2018-03-30 08:34:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2010, file photo, Circuit Judge Stephen R. Reinhardt listens to arguments during a hearing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Judge Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U....(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2010, file photo, Circuit Judge Stephen R. Reinhardt listens to arguments during a hearing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Judge Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U....
    Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, has died.More >>
    Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, has died.More >>

  • Rare loss from tax law leads to political standoff in Oregon

    Rare loss from tax law leads to political standoff in Oregon

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:41:53 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 4:34 AM EDT2018-03-30 08:34:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump's federal tax overhaul is a short-term boon for most states, but Oregon is set to miss out.More >>
    President Donald Trump's federal tax overhaul is a short-term boon for most states, but Oregon is set to miss out.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly