Hess's 10 Ks, 7-run 7th inning lead LSU past MSU 10-1 in series opener

LSU starter Zack Hess held Mississippi State to three hits and one run in six and two-thirds innings with ten strikeouts and the Tigers blew open a close game with a seven-run seventh inning to win Thursday night's series opener 10-1.

In the first six innings, Bulldogs starter Konnor Pilkington held the Tigers to just three hits and two runs, but LSU (17-10, 4-3) sent 12 batters to the plate in the seventh, knocking Pilkington out of the game. Zach Watson, who homered in the third inning, started the rally with a two-out RBI single and finished the night 3-for-4.

The Tigers scored all seven runs with clutch 2-out hitting, including a two-run single by freshman Daniel Cabrera. Jake Slaughter, who started the scoring with a 2-out RBI single in the second inning also capped the big rally with his second run-scoring single. Austin Bain picked up his second RBI with an eighth inning single to close out the scoring. Antoine Duplantis was 3-for-5 with a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning explosion.

Mississippi State (13-14, 1-6) scored its only run in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Hunter Stovall.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 30.

