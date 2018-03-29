1 critical, others injured in wreck on Airline Highway near Cortana Mall

One person is critical after a wreck on Airline Highway near Cortana Mall (Source: Google Maps)

One person is critical and several others were injured Thursday night in a wreck on Airline Highway.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 on Airline Highway near Greenmoss Drive. Emergency officials say four people were transported to a local hospital, one of which is in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

