Under Armour hit by data breach affecting 150 million users - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Under Armour hit by data breach affecting 150 million users

BALTIMORE (AP) - Sports apparel merchant Under Armour has become the latest victim of a massive digital theft of sensitive information about tens of millions of customers.

The Baltimore company disclosed Thursday that an intruder grabbed the email addresses and login information during a February break-in affecting about 150 million users of its food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal.

Under Armour says the hacker didn't obtain any payment information, Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers. That means this break-in is unlikely to require credit and debit cards to be replaced or raise the specter of identity theft, as happened with big breaches affecting retailer Target and credit reporting agency Equifax that resulted in the departures of their CEOs.

Still, Under Armour says it is requiring all MyFitnessPal users to change their passwords.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bill Cosby judge won't step aside as lawyers target accuser

    Bill Cosby judge won't step aside as lawyers target accuser

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:17:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:24:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: California Judge: Coffee needs cancer warnings

    APNewsBreak: California Judge: Coffee needs cancer warnings

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:32:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:24:45 GMT
    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby sexual assault retrial set for April 9

    The Latest: Cosby sexual assault retrial set for April 9

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:41:37 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:23:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly