Man killed in wreck involving 18-wheelers; wife witnesses whole thing from another vehicle

One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Source: WAFB)

One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Source: WAFB)

One man is dead after a wreck on I-10 E Thursday evening. Two others were injured as well, emergency officials say.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415. Emergency officials confirm one man is dead and two others were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears the wreck involved two 18-wheelers and a truck towing a U-Haul trailer. A large amount of debris was scattered along the side of the road due to the wreck.

Investigators say the man driving the truck towing the U-Haul was the one killed. The 18-wheelers were reportedly stopped on the interstate when he slammed into the back of them. His daughter was also in the truck with him, but survived. The man's wife was following behind them in another vehicle and witnessed the whole incident.

Heavy equipment now on scene to clean this up. Expect a long closure eastbound @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0605BjFmJQ — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 29, 2018

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.