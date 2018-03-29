1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after wreck on I-10 involving - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after wreck on I-10 involving 18-wheelers

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Source: WAFB) One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Source: WAFB)
One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Source: WAFB) One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Source: WAFB)
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E Thursday evening. Two others were injured as well, emergency officials say.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415. Emergency officials confirm was person is dead and two other were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears the wreck involved two 18-wheelers and a truck towing a U-Haul trailer. A large amount of debris was scattered along the side of the road due to the wreck. 

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly