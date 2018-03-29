1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after wreck on I-10 involving 18-wheelers

One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Source: WAFB)

One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E Thursday evening. Two others were injured as well, emergency officials say.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415. Emergency officials confirm was person is dead and two other were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears the wreck involved two 18-wheelers and a truck towing a U-Haul trailer. A large amount of debris was scattered along the side of the road due to the wreck.

Heavy equipment now on scene to clean this up. Expect a long closure eastbound @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0605BjFmJQ — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 29, 2018

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

