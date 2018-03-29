New boutique offers products for both men and women undergoing cancer treatments

Baton Rouge General (BRG) now has a full-service retail store specializing in cancer-related items. Patients and their loved ones can find helpful products providing comfort and pain-relief at The Healing Boutique.

RELATED: Baton Rouge General opens new boutique for cancer patients

Employees describe it as a one stop shop located inside the BRG gift shop. It’s located near the 30,000-square foot expansion of BRG’s Pennington Cancer Center which is slated to be complete in 2019.

THE HEALING BOUTIQUE

Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet,

8585 Picardy Avenue, near Entrance 2

Valet parking is available

“We’ve been wanting a place on our campus so that when a patient comes here they can get their chemo, they can get their radiation, they can get their x-rays, but then they can also get everything else to make them feel good, said Dr. Gerald Miletello, Oncologist, who dreamed up the plan for this shop 5 years ago.

RELATED: Doctor explains life-saving kidney cancer immunotherapy

Products available for purchase in the boutique range from pillows and journals to lotions and hats, to eyebrow kits, wigs and prosthetics.

“Everyone thinks of hair loss and wigs when they think of cancer, but even day-to-day tasks like eating meals can be incredibly difficult once treatment starts,” said Dr. Miletello. “Now after patients visit the clinic, I can direct them to the same building for items that will provide relief.”

“Usually when a patient has a chemo treatment they’ll experience a lot of nausea, so the Ginger Chews or the Quesy Drops will help fight that nausea,” Kayleigh Hidalgo, The Healing Boutique manager said while describing some of their unique items.

PRODUCTS SAFE FOR USE DURING TREATMENT

Lotions – Hypoallergenic & unscented for both men and women

Miaderm - radiation relief lotion with lidocaine

Skin cooler roll – treats radiation burns by giving cooling sensation

Aluminum-free deodorant - safe and organic

Water-based nail polish & remover – free from harsh chemical solvents

“We didn’t want to focus only on breast cancer but instead focus on all of the patients in the area, said Hidalgo. “Other things that make our boutique unique is that we carry items for men as well.” Products geared toward men include robes, loungewear, slippers, hats and wigs. There is even an option for men to order wigs.

“We were able to get together groups of women that have had treatments, groups of men to give us suggestions on things. Everything we could possibly think of that they would need, we have here for them. And we’re taking new suggestions every day,” said Hidalgo.

As they learn more about what will help cancer patients during recovery, the team behind The Healing Boutique hopes to expand and offer even more products.

As of the grand opening, The Healing Boutique is the only shop of its kind in the area that’s open after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

HOURS

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m

8 a.m. – 8 p.m Saturday and Sunday

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

For more information about The Healing Boutique, call (225) 763-4144, or visit the shop on Instagram: @healingboutique.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.