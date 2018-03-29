BRPD internal affairs decision in Sterling case expected Friday

LSU starter Zack Hess held Mississippi State to three hits and one run in six and two-thirds innings with ten strikeouts, and the Tigers blew open a close game with a seven-run 7th inning to win Thursday night's series opener 10-1.More >>
LSU starter Zack Hess held Mississippi State to three hits and one run in six and two-thirds innings with ten strikeouts, and the Tigers blew open a close game with a seven-run 7th inning to win Thursday night's series opener 10-1.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
One person is critical and several others were injured Thursday night in a wreck on Airline Highway.More >>
One person is critical and several others were injured Thursday night in a wreck on Airline Highway.More >>
One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E Thursday evening.More >>
One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E Thursday evening.More >>
By the year 2020, the mayor of Baker hopes to repave the majority of streets plaguing the city.More >>
By the year 2020, the mayor of Baker hopes to repave the majority of streets plaguing the city.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>