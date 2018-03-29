BPRD internal affairs decision in Sterling case expected Friday

The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Officer Blane Salamoni’s attorney predicted his client would be terminated and pledged to appeal the decision to the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

RELATED VIDEO: Lawyer expects BRPD officer Salamoni to be fired

Salamoni encountered Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store in July of 2016 after responding to a report that a man there had just threatened someone with a gun. Salamoni was the second officer to arrive on the scene and found Sterling struggling with the first responding officer.

According to sources familiar with the case, Salamoni pointed his gun at Sterling’s head and told him he would “blow his f**king head off” if he did not put his hands on a nearby car.

The other officer, Howie Lake II, did not fire any shots.

Both officers, who have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting, were cleared of any federal civil rights charges last year and then cleared of state criminal charges this week by the Louisiana Attorney General.

On Tuesday, March 27, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced he would wrap up the internal affairs investigation swiftly, likely by Friday. “Our examination will determine if any policies and procedures were violated by our officers during the incident,” he said. “We will look at decisions that were made during the incident and we will apply that behavior to our policies and procedures.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mayor, police chief announce internal investigation beginning in Alton Sterling shooting

THE SHOOTING

After Salamoni pointed a gun at Sterling, the struggled continued. A taser was deployed on Sterling, but did not appear to have much effect on him. On a cell phone video showing part of the shooting, Salamoni can be heard yelling that Sterling had a gun.

Salamoni then fired six shots. After the shots are fired, Salamoni can be heard yelling “f**k!”

A loaded handgun was then pulled from Sterling’s pocket, investigators say. An autopsy showed Sterling had multiple illegal drugs in his system, including cocaine.

THE APPEALS PROCESS

A Baton Rouge firefighter or police officer has the right to appeal a termination to the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. An appeal must be filed within 15 days and is generally heard within three months.

The appeals hearing is open to the public.

Either party can appeal the board’s decision. If so, the case is decided by a 19th Judicial District Court judge. That judge’s decision can then be appealed to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, if desired.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.