400lbs of crawfish stolen from Baton Rouge store just before busy Easter weekend

The owner of Pit N Peel, Von Raybon, says 12 sacks of crawfish were stolen from his store sometime overnight. The sacks were stolen from a refrigerated truck outside the store, which is located on Government Street.

Raybon says the sacks were worth about $1,200 to $1,500. This theft comes at a rather inopportune time since Raybon says Easter is their second biggest day of the year.

