400lbs of crawfish stolen from Baton Rouge store just before busy Easter weekend

One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E Thursday evening.More >>
One person is dead after a wreck on I-10 E Thursday evening.More >>
Louisiana is currently the only state in the country to require florists have a license. A new push at the state capitol aims to change that.More >>
Louisiana is currently the only state in the country to require florists have a license. A new push at the state capitol aims to change that.More >>
State and federal authorities logged more than 60 items of evidence during their investigation into the shooting death of Alton Sterling, according to records from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office obtained through a public records request by the 9News Investigators.More >>
State and federal authorities logged more than 60 items of evidence during their investigation into the shooting death of Alton Sterling, according to records from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office obtained through a public records request by the 9News Investigators.More >>
About 400 lbs of crawfish have been stolen from a Baton Rouge store.More >>
About 400 lbs of crawfish have been stolen from a Baton Rouge store.More >>
Louisiana will pay $85,000 to a former employee of the governor's office and her attorney for a sexual harassment allegation.More >>
Louisiana will pay $85,000 to a former employee of the governor's office and her attorney for a sexual harassment allegation.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
The family of a young man who was dragged to death donated his kidney to their son’s childhood friend.More >>
The family of a young man who was dragged to death donated his kidney to their son’s childhood friend.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>