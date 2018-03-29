400lbs of crawfish stolen from Baton Rouge store just before bus - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

400lbs of crawfish stolen from Baton Rouge store just before busy Easter weekend

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
About 400 lbs of crawfish were stolen from Pit N Peel (Source: WAFB) About 400 lbs of crawfish were stolen from Pit N Peel (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

About 400 lbs of crawfish have been stolen from a Baton Rouge store.

The owner of Pit N Peel, Von Raybon, says 12 sacks of crawfish were stolen from his store sometime overnight. The sacks were stolen from a refrigerated truck outside the store, which is located on Government Street. 

Raybon says the sacks were worth about $1,200 to $1,500. This theft comes at a rather inopportune time since Raybon says Easter is their second biggest day of the year.

