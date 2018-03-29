Prairieville charter captain creates the perfect knife for cleaning fish

Andrew Messenger created a fillet knife that makes cleaning fish a breeze when he was only 22 years old.

The Prairieville native has owned Hoss Bowfishing Charters and Hoss Fillet Knives for the last three years. The knife is a long sharp, partially serrated blade that is attached to a reciprocating saw. He sells the knife and power tool together as a set.

As a charter fishing captain Messenger would get back to the dock with an ice chest full of fish. It would take him hours to clean all those fish with a regular fillet knife. So, he created the blade to speed up the cleaning process and to get the fish into the frying pan faster.

Messenger demonstrated the power and speed of the Hoss Fillet Knife with four redfish he caught the night before in Hopedale, La. If you follow these steps you’ll get perfect fillets every time.

Always wear heavy-duty, cut-resistant gloves for safety

Start by cutting at an angle at the tail and cut straight up the backbone (This will prevent the fish from moving around)

As you get closer to the head, begin to turn up until you’ve successfully finished cutting the fillet

Then take your fillets and cut off the skin of the fish (If you’re going to grill the fish you can leave the skin on)

Next, cut your fillets into smaller pieces

Rinse the fillets off in a bowl of ice water (This will help keep the fish cold and fresh)

Fry, grill, bake, or barbecue the fish

Messenger recommends the knife for cleaning large fish such as redfish, sheepshead, black drum, red snapper, catfish, and more.

Hoss Charters specializes in bow fishing for redfish, black drum, sheepshead, and flounder. The charters travel to locations in Hopedale and Leeville.

To book a charter call (225) 329-3295 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hossbowfishingcharters/.

For more information about Hoss Fillet Knives visit http://www.hossfilletknife.com/.

