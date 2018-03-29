Man admits to sexual battery on young boys, showing them pornographic images

About 400 lbs of crawfish have been stolen from a Baton Rouge store.More >>
Louisiana will pay $85,000 to a former employee of the governor's office and her attorney for a sexual harassment allegation.More >>
A Bogalusa man has been arrested after reportedly admitting to having committed sexual battery against young boys, as well as showing them pornographic images and videos.More >>
People in Baton Rouge will now be able to get a closer look at the work of a paramedic... without having an emergency themselves.More >>
Five people not wearing their seat belts were thrown from a vehicle in a wreck Thursday morning, and one of those people is dead.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
Gipson will serve out the remainder of Cindy Hyde-Smith's term through January 2020. Hyde-Smith was chosen to replace U.S. Senator Thad Cochran.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
South Carolina is a step closer to becoming the latest state to allow the legalization of marijuana for treatment of critically ill patients.More >>
