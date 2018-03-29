Man admits to sexual battery on young boys, showing them pornographic images

A Bogalusa man has been arrested after reportedly admitting to having committed sexual battery against young boys, as well as showing them pornographic images and videos.

Officials with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office say they arrested David Lang, 58, on Thursday, March 29. Lang is charged with two counts of of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Lang was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant at his home, where they reportedly found several computers, hard drives, flash drives, storage disks, and cell phones belonging to Lang. The investigation began after two juveniles came forward reporting forceful sexual battery committed upon them by Lang.

Once Lang was in custody, officials say he made a full confession, admitting to having committed sexual battery on young boys and showing them pornographic images and videos. Lang also reportedly admitted to searching the internet for images of young boys. More charges are pending as the crime lab processes the seized electronics from Lang's home.

Lang was booked into the Washington Parish Jail. No bond has currently been set.

Officials want to warn parents that Lang worked as a DJ at a skating rink, where he may have been in contact with other juveniles. Anyone with information about potential inappropriate behavior from Lang should call Detective Demmie Rice at 985-839-3434 ext. 2004.

"I am always shocked and sorrowed to learn that an adult sexual predator has abused young juveniles. As a father and grandfather, I am deeply distressed that anyone would target youngsters for such deviant activity. My sympathy goes out to the young boys and their families as they deal with this tragic situation which could have lifetime ramifications. I am so appreciative of the good work of our detectives and patrol deputies," said Sheriff Randy Seal.

