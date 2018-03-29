From the First Alert Forecast Team

Many WAFB communities had to deal with gusty winds, brief heavy downpours, and a few rumbles of thunder throughout Thursday morning, but the morning weather wasn’t as bad as we had feared. In fact, no watches or warnings were issued for any areas within the WAFB area.

Most of the WAFB area recorded less than 1” of rain with Thursday’s weather. While some commuters had to deal with rain during the morning drive into work, the evening commute was rain free for most of the viewing area.

Now comes the payoff for Thursday’s cold front and stormy weather!

Skies will be clearing from west to east through Thursday evening. The region may still have a few lingering clouds for early Friday morning, but it will be a cool and less humid start to the day that will kick off a nice three-day Easter weekend!

Sunrise temperatures on Friday will be in the low to mid 50s for the Red Stick with a sunny and mild afternoon on the way as highs climb up into the mid 70s. Friday evening’s weather will be perfect for the spring season’s first downtown Live After 5 in Baton Rouge.

Saturday will be an absolute beauty under clear skies through the day. Look for a morning start in the upper 40s to around 50° with an afternoon high in the upper 70s the near 80°. Sunshine rules the day and the humidity stays low too.

Easter Sunday will have a cool start as well. Sunrise services will open with temperatures in the low 50s around the Capital City under fair skies. The region goes partly cloudy for the afternoon with high temperatures reaching around 80° or so, just about perfect for Easter backyard barbecues.

It’s partly cloudy and mild for next Monday as we prepare for the arrival of the next cold front. Set rain chances on Tuesday at about 30 to 40 percent for the afternoon and evening with rain likely by Wednesday morning as the front sweeps through the region.

That midweek front should be a relatively fast mover and that means we clear things out by Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, leading into a nice Thursday and Friday based on the latest guidance.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.