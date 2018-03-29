WANTED: Man reportedly physically attacks boss; threatens to shoot him

Detectives are asking for people to keep their eyes peeled for a man suspected of attacking his boss.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Gralin Hoffman Jr., 30, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Hoffman physically attacked his employer in February.

They added Hoffman knocked his boss to the ground, then grabbed two guns and pointed both of them at the victim.

According to reports, Hoffman also threatened to shoot him.

Hoffman faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and simple battery when he is caught.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

