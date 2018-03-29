Attorney talks about 85K settlement with La. Governor’s office over staffer sexual harassment case

Louisiana will pay $85,000 to a former employee of the governor's office and her attorney for a sexual harassment allegation.

The settlement is related to the claim that Gov. John Bel Edwards' former deputy chief of staff Johnny Anderson sexually harassed the former female employee while the two were working for Edwards. Both resigned at the end of 2017.

The woman's name is being withheld for her privacy.

According to the agreement, Anderson and the Governor's Office are not admitting to any wrongdoing. Rather, the document states the payment is being made to avoid expensive litigation.

“It was remarkable to me how quickly the situation was addressed," said attorney Jill Craft. "That doesn’t happen very often, and we are very grateful. That shows a lot of leadership, and that shows a lot of courage.”

We're told the settlement cannot be used as an admission of guilt in any future legal proceedings.

