Storm chaser captures video of tornado in Louisiana

CBS downloaded video captured by a storm chaser in Louisiana on Thursday.

A tornado in Mangham (northeast Louisiana near Monroe) was associated with severe weather that has been sweeping across parts of the state and Mississippi since Wednesday. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any major damage or injuries.

In parts of south Louisiana, officials said they have received reports of "possible minor tornadic activity."

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, residents called in to tell them about high winds in Patterson, Bayou Vista, and Berwick. Deputies have reportedly responded to minor damage, including damaged trees and a downed power line.

Officials said there have been no injuries and none of the damage is considered major.

