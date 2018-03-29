Civil settlement conference continues in the death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis

A settlement conference connected to the shooting death of a 6-year-old Louisiana boy is continuing Thursday.

The civil case in the death of Jeremy Mardis in 2015 started in Marksville on Wednesday and could last until Friday.

The lawsuit lists former deputy marshals Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. as two of the defendants.

Chris Few, the father of Jeremy Mardis, was also wounded in the shooting that followed the chase involving Stafford and Greenhouse.

Stafford was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in the boy's death. Greenhouse pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. He was sentenced to a total of 7.5 years.

