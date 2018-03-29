World's first super-resistant gonorrhea strain found

Angus the English springer spaniel has been trained to sniff out the Clostridium difficile bacteria - a superbug that makes a lot of people sick, especially at hospitals.

Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.

Public Health England said the man is infected with a form of the bacteria that is completely resistant to the first line of treatment used against it - a combination of azithromycin and ceftriaxone.

(CNN) - The first case of super-resistant gonorrhea in the world has been reported in the United Kingdom.

Public Health England said the man is infected with a form of the bacteria that is completely resistant to the first line of treatment used against it - a combination of azithromycin and ceftriaxone.

The man caught the sexually transmitted disease in Southeast Asia one month before his symptoms began.

Gonorrhea has been a growing concern for international health organizations as more cases have shown drug resistance.

The report states the man is being treated intravenously with the antibiotic ertapenem. It appears to be effective for now.

He will be tested again in April.

Each year, drug-resistant bacteria infect more than 2 million people nationwide and kill at least 23,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To keep you and your family safe from drug-resistant bacteria, the CDC lists several recommendations, including staying up to date with vaccinations, preventing foodborne illnesses by the proper handling of food, using antibiotics properly when they are prescribed and, of course, keeping your hands washed.

