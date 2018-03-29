LSU's Sarah Finnegan named 2018 SEC Gymnast of the Year - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Kirk Michelet, Producer

Sarah Finnegan (Source: WAFB) Sarah Finnegan (Source: WAFB)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

LSU junior Sarah Finnegan has been named the 2018 Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year.

She joins former Tigers April Burkholder (2004, 05), Ashleigh Clare-Kearney (2008), Susan Jackson (2010), and Rheagan Courville (2013) as SEC Gymnasts of the Year. 

Finnegan's conference rankings: 
No. 1 on the bars, beam, and all-around 
No. 2 on floor 
No. 9 on vault  

LSU All-SEC performers:
Christina Desiderio, LSU
Kennedi Edney, LSU
Sarah Edwards, LSU
Sarah Finnegan, LSU
Myia Hambrick, LSU
Lexie Priessman, LSU

2018 SEC Gymnastics Awards:
Gymnast of the Year: Sarah Finnegan, LSU
Event Specialist of the Year: Alex McMurtry, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Sarah Shaffer, Arkansas
Coach of the Year: Mark Cook, Arkansas

