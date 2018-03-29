LSU's Sarah Finnegan named 2018 SEC Gymnast of the Year

LSU junior Sarah Finnegan has been named the 2018 Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year.

She joins former Tigers April Burkholder (2004, 05), Ashleigh Clare-Kearney (2008), Susan Jackson (2010), and Rheagan Courville (2013) as SEC Gymnasts of the Year.

Finnegan's conference rankings:

No. 1 on the bars, beam, and all-around

No. 2 on floor

No. 9 on vault

LSU All-SEC performers:

Christina Desiderio, LSU

Kennedi Edney, LSU

Sarah Edwards, LSU

Sarah Finnegan, LSU

Myia Hambrick, LSU

Lexie Priessman, LSU

2018 SEC Gymnastics Awards:

Gymnast of the Year: Sarah Finnegan, LSU

Event Specialist of the Year: Alex McMurtry, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Sarah Shaffer, Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Mark Cook, Arkansas

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.