LSU's Sarah Finnegan named 2018 SEC Gymnast of the Year

LSU junior Sarah Finnegan has been named the 2018 Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year.
The best gymnast in the best league. Junior @sfinnegan37— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 29, 2018
is the 2018 @SEC
Gymnast of the Year! ??#LSUnstoppable https://t.co/FOUDiDhzwa pic.twitter.com/wdQpDdJqAT
She joins former Tigers April Burkholder (2004, 05), Ashleigh Clare-Kearney (2008), Susan Jackson (2010), and Rheagan Courville (2013) as SEC Gymnasts of the Year.
Finnegan's conference rankings:
No. 1 on the bars, beam, and all-around
No. 2 on floor
No. 9 on vault
LSU All-SEC performers:
Christina Desiderio, LSU
Kennedi Edney, LSU
Sarah Edwards, LSU
Sarah Finnegan, LSU
Myia Hambrick, LSU
Lexie Priessman, LSU
2018 SEC Gymnastics Awards:
Gymnast of the Year: Sarah Finnegan, LSU
Event Specialist of the Year: Alex McMurtry, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Sarah Shaffer, Arkansas
Coach of the Year: Mark Cook, Arkansas
