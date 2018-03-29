East Baton Rouge Parish coroner issues 2017 annual report

Dr. William “Beau” Clark, the coroner of East Baton Rouge Parish, has released his annual report for 2017.

Clark reported there were 124 homicides in the parish last year, which is a huge jump from the 84 in 2016. He said there were also more deaths related to heroin. There were 45 in 2017 compared to 34 in 2016.

One of the areas Clark said he focuses on is infant deaths. He reported there were seven deaths in 2017 related to an unsafe sleeping environment, which is a significant drop from the 17 in 2016.

