The next Kirkland? Online retailers create their own brands - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The next Kirkland? Online retailers create their own brands

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, items from the Uniquely J brand from Jet.com are on display in Hoboken, N.J. Jet says it started to work on Uniquely J before the site was bought by Walmart Inc. in 2016. But while you can find Wal... (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, items from the Uniquely J brand from Jet.com are on display in Hoboken, N.J. Jet says it started to work on Uniquely J before the site was bought by Walmart Inc. in 2016. But while you can find Wal...
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this Jan. 31, 2018, photo Boxes of Prince &amp; Spring tissues and bags of its organic French Roast coffee are arranged for a photo in New York. Prince &amp; Spring was created four years ago by Boxed.com, an online bulk se... (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this Jan. 31, 2018, photo Boxes of Prince & Spring tissues and bags of its organic French Roast coffee are arranged for a photo in New York. Prince & Spring was created four years ago by Boxed.com, an online bulk se...
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this Jan. 26, 2018, photo products costing $3 or less are on display in the lab of the online retailer Brandless in San Francisco. Brandless co-founder and CEO Tina Sharkey says Brandless makes money on every item, despite t... (AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this Jan. 26, 2018, photo products costing $3 or less are on display in the lab of the online retailer Brandless in San Francisco. Brandless co-founder and CEO Tina Sharkey says Brandless makes money on every item, despite t...
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, fig and thymes mini crisps from the Uniquely J brand from Jet.com are on display in Hoboken, N.J. Online retailers are creating their own brands for the same reason brick-and-mortar stores have don... (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, fig and thymes mini crisps from the Uniquely J brand from Jet.com are on display in Hoboken, N.J. Online retailers are creating their own brands for the same reason brick-and-mortar stores have don...
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, treats from the Uniquely J brand from Jet.com are on display in Hoboken, N.J. Online retailers are creating their own brands for the same reason brick-and-mortar stores have done so for decades: Th... (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, treats from the Uniquely J brand from Jet.com are on display in Hoboken, N.J. Online retailers are creating their own brands for the same reason brick-and-mortar stores have done so for decades: Th...

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Online retailers are launching their own private-label brands, hoping to copy the success of brick-and-mortar stores like Costco's Kirkland Signature.

Boxed.com has Prince & Spring, Jet.com created Uniquely J and Amazon.com has several, including Wickedly Prime and AmazonBasics.

They're launching them for the same reason physical stores do: Private-label brands make a bigger profit and help keep customers.

But getting shoppers to buy those goods online takes a different strategy: Sites have to design packaging that pops on screens instead of shelves.

For shoppers, who may see the new brands atop their search results, the online-only store labels can offer cost savings on basics, organic items they can't find in nearby stores, or a change from products they see everywhere.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing

    Shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:30:57 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:05:07 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,00...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,00...

    Attorneys argue the bail is excessive. His bond was originally $25, typical for such a case.

    More >>

    Attorneys argue the bail is excessive. His bond was originally $25, typical for such a case.

    More >>

  • NASA astronauts go spacewalking days after reaching orbit

    NASA astronauts go spacewalking days after reaching orbit

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-03-29 13:51:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:05:03 GMT
    Two new arrivals at the International Space Station are out spacewalking less than a week after moving in.More >>
    Two new arrivals at the International Space Station are out spacewalking less than a week after moving in.More >>

  • Dentist group puts teeth in push to curb opioid painkillers

    Dentist group puts teeth in push to curb opioid painkillers

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:50:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:03:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. American Dental Association on Monday, March 26, 2018, said it is pressing for seven-day prescription ...(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. American Dental Association on Monday, March 26, 2018, said it is pressing for seven-day prescription ...
    American Dental Association wants dentists to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More >>
    American Dental Association wants dentists to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly