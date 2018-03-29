Canadian teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

QUEBEC CITY (AP) - A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday hit the jackpot and will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of her life.

The Canadian Press reports Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery.

She was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment on Monday.

She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography.

