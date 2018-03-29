The Latest: Suspect's brother pleads no contest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Suspect's brother pleads no contest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman has pleaded no contest to a trespassing charge and has been sentenced to time served and six months of probation.

Judge Melinda Kirsch Brown also ordered Zachary Cruz on Thursday to enroll in therapy, wear an ankle bracelet and said he cannot possess firearms or ammunition.

The 18-year-old was arrested March 19 after police found him skateboarding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High after school. Administrators had told him not to come on campus. Cruz is the younger brother of Nikolas Cruz, who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14. The Cruz brothers attended Stoneman Douglas but didn't graduate.

The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,000 bail on a trespassing charge.

Attorneys for Zachary Cruz are expected to argue Thursday that the bail is excessive. His bond was originally $25, typical for such a case.

The 18-year-old was arrested March 19 after police found him skateboarding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High after school. Administrators had told him not to come on campus.

Cruz is the younger brother of Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14. The Cruz brothers attended Stoneman Douglas but didn't graduate.

A recent search of Zachary Cruz's home found no weapons. He also underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

