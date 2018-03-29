The Latest: Cosby judge pushes back against demand he leave - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Cosby judge pushes back against demand he leave

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
(AP Photo, Files). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Bill Cosby leaving Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., on Aug. 22, 2017, left, and model Janice Dickinson leaving Los Angeles Superi... (AP Photo, Files). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Bill Cosby leaving Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., on Aug. 22, 2017, left, and model Janice Dickinson leaving Los Angeles Superi...
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Heidi Thomas, a Denver woman who claims she was assaulted by Bill Cosby, heads to a hearing room after a news conference at the State Capitol in Denver. With jury selection se... (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Heidi Thomas, a Denver woman who claims she was assaulted by Bill Cosby, heads to a hearing room after a news conference at the State Capitol in Denver. With jury selection se...

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is pushing back at the defense's demands that he step aside because his wife is a social worker and advocate for assault victims.

Judge Steven O'Neill told a pretrial hearing on Thursday that rulings he's made that went against Cosby aren't evidence he's being influenced by his wife's work.

Cosby's lawyers say they were compelled to ask for O'Neill's recusal after a series of adverse rulings, including a decision to allow five additional accusers testify the judge let just one take the witness stand at Cosby's first trial last year.

O'Neill has yet to decide on the request.

Cosby's first trial ended in a hung jury. Jury selection in his retrial starts Monday.

___

8:30 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at the courthouse as his lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

Cosby arrived Thursday morning for the final pretrial hearing in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby's lawyers are expected to pressure Judge Steven O'Neill to step aside because they say his wife is a social worker who has described herself as an "advocate for assault victims."

They lost a bid to overturn his ruling allowing up to five additional accusers to testify.

O'Neill presided over Cosby's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial could be delayed indefinitely if he bows out.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday.

___

1 a.m.

Bill Cosby's lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

The final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Thursday in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby's lawyers are expected to pressure Judge Steven O'Neill to step aside after they lost a bid to overturn his ruling allowing up to five additional accusers to testify.

They first demanded O'Neill recuse himself last week, arguing in court papers that he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who has described herself as an "advocate for assault victims."

O'Neill presided over Cosby's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial could be delayed indefinitely if he bows out.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing

    Shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:30:57 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:05:07 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,00...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,00...

    Attorneys argue the bail is excessive. His bond was originally $25, typical for such a case.

    More >>

    Attorneys argue the bail is excessive. His bond was originally $25, typical for such a case.

    More >>

  • NASA astronauts go spacewalking days after reaching orbit

    NASA astronauts go spacewalking days after reaching orbit

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-03-29 13:51:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:05:03 GMT
    Two new arrivals at the International Space Station are out spacewalking less than a week after moving in.More >>
    Two new arrivals at the International Space Station are out spacewalking less than a week after moving in.More >>

  • Dentist group puts teeth in push to curb opioid painkillers

    Dentist group puts teeth in push to curb opioid painkillers

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:50:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:03:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. American Dental Association on Monday, March 26, 2018, said it is pressing for seven-day prescription ...(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. American Dental Association on Monday, March 26, 2018, said it is pressing for seven-day prescription ...
    American Dental Association wants dentists to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More >>
    American Dental Association wants dentists to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly