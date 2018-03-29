The Latest: Cosby arrives at court for pretrial hearing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Cosby arrives at court for pretrial hearing

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
(AP Photo, Files). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Bill Cosby leaving Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., on Aug. 22, 2017, left, and model Janice Dickinson leaving Los Angeles Superi...
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Heidi Thomas, a Denver woman who claims she was assaulted by Bill Cosby, heads to a hearing room after a news conference at the State Capitol in Denver. With jury selection se...

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at the courthouse as his lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

Cosby arrived Thursday morning for the final pretrial hearing in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby's lawyers are expected to pressure Judge Steven O'Neill to step aside because they say his wife is a social worker who has described herself as an "advocate for assault victims."

They lost a bid to overturn his ruling allowing up to five additional accusers to testify.

O'Neill presided over Cosby's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial could be delayed indefinitely if he bows out.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday.

___

1 a.m.

Bill Cosby's lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

The final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Thursday in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby's lawyers are expected to pressure Judge Steven O'Neill to step aside after they lost a bid to overturn his ruling allowing up to five additional accusers to testify.

They first demanded O'Neill recuse himself last week, arguing in court papers that he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who has described herself as an "advocate for assault victims."

O'Neill presided over Cosby's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial could be delayed indefinitely if he bows out.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

