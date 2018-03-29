US exchange operator CME takes over Britain's Nex for $5.4B - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US exchange operator CME takes over Britain's Nex for $5.4B

LONDON (AP) - U.S. financial exchange operator CME is taking over London-based peer Nex in a deal that values the British company at 3.9 billion pounds ($5.4 billion).

CME and Nex said in a statement Thursday that Nex shares will be paid 10 pounds each, a premium of about 49 percent to their closing price on March 15, when an offer was first made.

Chicago-based CME says the deal will give it a greater presence in Europe and Asia. It expects savings of about $200 million by the end of 2021 by cutting costs.

It is the biggest deal for the CME since it bought the Nymex in New York in 2008. Last year, the CME launched trading of futures in bitcoin, the most widely known virtual currency.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:11:25 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-03-29 11:54:03 GMT
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)
    President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed." (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump/CNN)

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.

    More >>

  • Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial

    Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:17:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-03-29 11:54:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

    More >>

  • Kentucky police: Suspect in wife's death shot behind school

    Kentucky police: Suspect in wife's death shot behind school

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:50:54 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-03-29 11:53:54 GMT
    Kentucky State Police say a man who allegedly killed his wife at home has been fatally shot by police behind a high school.More >>
    Kentucky State Police say a man who allegedly killed his wife at home has been fatally shot by police behind a high school.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly