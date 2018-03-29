From the First Alert Weather Team

As expected, it's a VERY active scan on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. Showers and storms are steadily moving eastward, so locally heavy rainfall is possible through the morning hours into the early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi under a "marginal to slight risk" for severe weather Thursday. The main threats are damaging winds, hail, and the potential for isolated tornadoes. The high temperature Thursday afternoon will climb only in the low/mid 70°s due to the wet weather.

Overnight, the air will be drier, with partly cloudy skies and perhaps areas of patchy fog. The low will dip into the mid 50°s. For your Good Friday forecast, there will be a few clouds early, then skies will clear, with light northerly winds. It will be quite nice, with a high of 75°.

Good looking spring weather will continue for both Saturday and Easter Sunday. There will be no issues at all. Enjoy mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 70°s.

