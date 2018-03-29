Recall: Chicken products may be contaminated with plastic

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
Safety device brand Kidde has recalled almost 500,000 potentially faulty smoke alarms.
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a two-year recall on a notable South Carolina BBQ sauce.
DHEC has closed shellfish harvesting in certain beds and recalled oysters from an area near the Stono River.
